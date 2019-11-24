JOAN MARIE HASEY
December 13, 1933 ˜ October 31, 2019
Joan Marie Hasey passed away Oct. 31, 2019. She was born Dec. 13, 1933, to George and Marie Reed.
Joan graduated from Columbia High School in Burbank, WA, in 1952. She was employed at Evergreen High School, Columbia Machine and Columbia Sportswear.
She is survived by sons, Michael (Nancy), Charles Jr. and Rodney; daughter, Pamela; brother, John; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bubs; brothers, Donald, Alfred, William, Lyle, Robert and George; sisters, Miram Jergens, Dorothy Freidman, Virginia Fynes, Mae Louis Flaucher and Barbara Freeland.
Celebration of life service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Home Health Hospice. Special thanks to Community Home Health Hospice.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 24, 2019