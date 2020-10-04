JOAN LUCILLE HARRISON GLENDENNING
August 25, 1932 ˜ September 7, 2020
Joan Lucille Harrison Glendenning passed away peacefully of heart disease, at her home in Heisson, WA, on Sept. 7, 2020. Joan was born on Aug. 25, 1932, in Bellingham, WA, to Esmond Harrison and Hermece Viereck Harrison.
She was a Class of 1950 graduate of Queen Anne High School in Seattle, WA.
Joan is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Walter S. Glendenning. They met and married in Seattle, and later moved across the country to Walter’s home state of Maine. They returned to Washington and lived in Vancouver, La Center and Heisson.
Joan was a lifelong artist, and her legacy will live on in the beauty she created. She loved painting in all mediums from oil painting to china painting. She was a gifted rug hooker, and created many lovely works of art that will be treasured by her family for generations to come.
Joan is survived by her children, Stuart and his wife Joanne, Steven and his wife, Amybeth; grandchildren, Travis, Matthew and Courtney, and Jonathan; great-grandsons Roman and London (due in November); many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Those who were close to Joan knew of her desire to live life fully. She was looking forward with anticipation to the birth of her great-grandson and to her next art project. Joan will be remembered for her concern for others, and how she always took an interest in their lives.
