Joan Louise "Kester" Hamilton
JOAN LOUISE KESTER HAMILTON
April 24, 1944 ˜ July 30, 2020

Joan Louise Kester Hamilton passed away on July 30, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was 76.
Joan lived in the Vancouver area for most of her life, working as an administrative assistant at a bank in Salmon Creek while she and her husband raised two children, Theresa Williams and David Hamilton, who have preceded her in death.
Joan was a very talented and creative artist and a loving sister to Betty A. Kester Moody. Her close cousin, Cheryle Lounsbury, was a faithful caregiver during Joan’s last years in the Vancouver/Battle Ground area. Joan will be missed.
Joan is survived by her husband, Andrew Hamilton; four grandchildren, Ben, Noah, Matt and Ashleigh Williams; and son-in-law, Dr. Paul Williams of Centralia, WA.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits.

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 9, 2020.
