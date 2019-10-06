Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan "Joyce" Kidder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JOAN ”JOYCE” STIELOW KIDDER

February 13, 1931 ˜ September 3, 2019



Joan ”Joyce” Stielow Kidder, 88 years old, passed away on Tues., Sept. 3, 2019 at Salmon Creek Legacy Hospital in Vancouver, WA. She was born Feb. 13, 1931 in Russell, KS.

On March 1, 1953, Joyce married Robert Kidder and moved to Vancouver, WA where she spent the rest of her life.

Joyce was a 1953 graduate of St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Denver, CO and spent her career as an OBGYN nurse. She worked for Dr.’s McMakin and Campbell in Vancouver and then in the Labor and Delivery department at Vancouver Memorial Hospital.

Her passions and joys included being a greeter at Salmon Creek Methodist Church and a volunteer reading tutor at Sacajawea Elementary School. She sang in the Columbia River Chapter of Sweet Adelines and she loved sewing and playing her piano.

Joyce touched the lives of so many - from the expecting mothers she assisted, the babies she helped bring into the world, the children she tutored and the people she welcomed into her church. As a mother, she was a loving, supportive, encouraging, protecting and anchoring presence. She will be missed by many.

Joyce is survived by her four children, Cynthia Kidder, David Kidder, Cathy Vincent and Gwyn Bateman; as well as 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Joyce’s memorial service will be held on Sat., Nov. 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Salmon Creek Methodist Church at 12217 NE Hwy 99, Vancouver, WA.

