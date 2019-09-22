Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Bishow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JOAN HORNBECK BISHOW

May 21, 1922 ˜ September 8, 2019



With profound sadness we announce the passing of Joan, our mother and dear friend to all whose lives she touched. Those who knew Joan best realized that she was a woman of strong character, intelligence, kindness and well-reasoned opinions. As you might imagine, she had an opinion on obituaries that we will attempt to honour here. She did not want her obituary to emphasize where she was born (Port Jervis, New York), who her parents were (Elson Hornbeck and Mary E. Parks), how good a cook she was (best apple pies ever) or how long she lived (97 years). Joan wanted these words to reflect the significance of her life and what she left behind.

Joan grew in independence, curiosity, creativity and wisdom throughout her life. She loved her family, friends and her cats. And like a cat, Joan had nine lives, lives that could fill a book. She was a student, wife, mother, teacher, photographer, embroiderer, poet, friend, counsellor, role model and great storyteller. We are fortunate to have had Joan as a role model and counsellor. She taught us humility, intellectual curiosity, persistence and compassion. We will truly miss her counsel and the loving wisdom that was Joan.

Joan spent the last four years at The Quarry where she made many friends and where we will be celebrating Joan’s long productive life on Saturday, September 28, at 2:00 PM.

Joan is survived by her daughters, Michael (husband Rob) and Becky (husband Tom); and grandchildren, Karen, Dustin, David and Sara; great-grandchildren, Grant, Vivienne, Clark and Evan.

