JOAN ADELE SNIDER (ROMAN) FULBRIGHT
March 1933 ˜ September 2019
Joan Fulbright of Ocean Park, WA, died on September 15, 2019. She was 86. Joan was born in Vancouver, WA, the only child of Claude Snider and Enola Lalonde Snider. She graduated from Vancouver High School where she played on the girls basketball team and was a member of the Homecoming Court, graduating in 1951. She made many memories and lifelong friends there.
Joan received her Nursing degree from the University of Washington. There she met her first husband, Dr. James A. Roman, and they had four children together. James died in 1980. Joan practiced her profession in both Washington and Alaska.
She married Jim Fulbright in 1976. They enjoyed many adventures together in Alaska and on the Washington coast where they made their homes. Jim died in 2004.
A loving wife and mother, loyal friend, devoted bridge player, fisherwoman, and photogenic fashion plate, Joan was a great cook and an enthusiastic storyteller.
She is survived by her children, Renee, Claudia, Jennifer and James Roman; and grandchildren, Danielle and Nicole Martinson.
A Celebration of Life was held in Ocean Park, WA.
Remembrances may be made to South Pacific County Humane Society, PO Box 101, Long Beach, WA 98631.
