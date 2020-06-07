So sad to hear about Jims passing! I worked with him in and around MVHS for most of the 90s, organizing youth basketball tournaments and seeing his smiling face at all the school sporting events, As the father of three multi sport student athletes at MVHS, I valued his advice and dedication to all the kids! He was always there, smiling, positive, and committed! The MV Family lost a good one here! RIP Jim and THANKS for a job well done!

Jeff & Brenda Dixson Family (Jeromy, Brent, Brianne)

Friend