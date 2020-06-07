Jimmy Rupp
1940 - 2020
JIMMY RUPP
July 9, 1940 ˜ April 25, 2020

Jimmy Lynn Rupp left the arms of his family and the bounds of this earth on April 25, 2020.
Jim had three main loves to which he dedicated all of his time and energy selflessly: his family, his students and athletes, and being outside.
While Jim was a teacher and coach by title, he was a guider, a mentor, and advisor to countless students and colleagues. If you knew Jim, you probably can recount a “Ruppism,” usually passed on over a trademark cup of coffee. Whether working with a scholar athlete moving on to collegiate success and beyond, a struggling student trying to earn that one English credit to graduate, a coach or colleague, or one of his own kids, Jim always had invaluable advice, stories, and life lessons. Almost always, the advice was followed up with a, “You see?”
Jim graduated from Centralia High School, Central Washington College of Education, and later in his career received his Master’s degree in Athletic Administration. He played football, wrestled, and ran track in both high school and college and continued coaching those same sports for decades in the Evergreen School District. In 1998, Jim retired after 35 years of teaching English and Films as Literature.
Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Paquita; his sons, Aaron (Janet) Rupp and Andrew (Jeff Detweiler) Rupp; and his daughter, Emily (Steve) Dehn. Jim was also loved dearly by his grandchildren, Valerie (Cameron) Hauer, Isaac Rupp, Austin (Alan Silver) Dehn, and Bayley Dehn, as well as two great-grandsons, Felix and Milo Hauer, all of whom will cherish the memories, the stories, and the ear wiggles of their Grampa/Poppy. Jim is survived by four younger siblings, Carole, Kathi, Christi and Craig, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother, as well as a brother and a sister.
Jim’s commitment to guiding students and athletes was never more apparent than the many hours he could be found preparing facilities and organizing games, meets, and tournaments for all who wanted to participate. In his memory, we ask that you consider donating to the “Jim Rupp Memorial Fund” to continue providing opportunities for any ESD high school students who desire to be student athletes. Contributions are being collected by the Evergreen School District Foundation.

By Mailed Check Written to “ESDF”
on Memo Line: Jim Rupp Memorial Fund
Evergreen School District Foundation
13215 C-8 SE Mill Plain Blvd
PMB 252
Vancouver, WA 98684

By Online Donation:
evergreeenschooldistrictfoundation.org
Donate under “How You Can Help” tab
Reference: ”Jim Rupp Memorial Fund”

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date, as well as a chance to recognize Jim’s contributions and spirit at a future Mountain View and Evergreen game.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.❤❤❤
Cassandra Kendrick
Student
June 7, 2020
My deepest sympathies and condolences to Paquita, Aaron, and the entire Rupp family. In the 1960s they were our neighbors in Battle Ground. I will never forget their kindness and friendliness.
Calvin Russell
Neighbor
June 7, 2020
So sad to hear about Jims passing! I worked with him in and around MVHS for most of the 90s, organizing youth basketball tournaments and seeing his smiling face at all the school sporting events, As the father of three multi sport student athletes at MVHS, I valued his advice and dedication to all the kids! He was always there, smiling, positive, and committed! The MV Family lost a good one here! RIP Jim and THANKS for a job well done!
Jeff & Brenda Dixson Family (Jeromy, Brent, Brianne)
Friend
June 7, 2020
E was my brother. I loved him. Christy
Christy m Cox Rupp
Sister
