JIMMY RUPP
July 9, 1940 ˜ April 25, 2020
Jimmy Lynn Rupp left the arms of his family and the bounds of this earth on April 25, 2020.
Jim had three main loves to which he dedicated all of his time and energy selflessly: his family, his students and athletes, and being outside.
While Jim was a teacher and coach by title, he was a guider, a mentor, and advisor to countless students and colleagues. If you knew Jim, you probably can recount a “Ruppism,” usually passed on over a trademark cup of coffee. Whether working with a scholar athlete moving on to collegiate success and beyond, a struggling student trying to earn that one English credit to graduate, a coach or colleague, or one of his own kids, Jim always had invaluable advice, stories, and life lessons. Almost always, the advice was followed up with a, “You see?”
Jim graduated from Centralia High School, Central Washington College of Education, and later in his career received his Master’s degree in Athletic Administration. He played football, wrestled, and ran track in both high school and college and continued coaching those same sports for decades in the Evergreen School District. In 1998, Jim retired after 35 years of teaching English and Films as Literature.
Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Paquita; his sons, Aaron (Janet) Rupp and Andrew (Jeff Detweiler) Rupp; and his daughter, Emily (Steve) Dehn. Jim was also loved dearly by his grandchildren, Valerie (Cameron) Hauer, Isaac Rupp, Austin (Alan Silver) Dehn, and Bayley Dehn, as well as two great-grandsons, Felix and Milo Hauer, all of whom will cherish the memories, the stories, and the ear wiggles of their Grampa/Poppy. Jim is survived by four younger siblings, Carole, Kathi, Christi and Craig, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother, as well as a brother and a sister.
Jim’s commitment to guiding students and athletes was never more apparent than the many hours he could be found preparing facilities and organizing games, meets, and tournaments for all who wanted to participate. In his memory, we ask that you consider donating to the “Jim Rupp Memorial Fund” to continue providing opportunities for any ESD high school students who desire to be student athletes. Contributions are being collected by the Evergreen School District Foundation.
By Mailed Check Written to “ESDF”
on Memo Line: Jim Rupp Memorial Fund
Evergreen School District Foundation
13215 C-8 SE Mill Plain Blvd
PMB 252
Vancouver, WA 98684
By Online Donation:
evergreeenschooldistrictfoundation.org
Donate under “How You Can Help” tab
Reference: ”Jim Rupp Memorial Fund”
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date, as well as a chance to recognize Jim’s contributions and spirit at a future Mountain View and Evergreen game.
Published in The Columbian on Jun. 7, 2020.