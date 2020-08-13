1/1
Jimmie Leroy "Jim" Olson
JIMMIE LEROY OLSON
July 14, 1938 ˜ August 10, 2020

Jimmie Leroy Olson was born July 14, 1938 in Fergus Falls, MN to Frank and Lily Olson. He passed away on Aug. 10, 2020.
Jim attended Evergreen High School in Vancouver, WA.
He met and married his wife, Ellen, of 61 years on Halloween in 1959.
They moved to Battle Ground where they raised their family. Jim worked for Clark County PUD for 25 years as a heavy equipment operator and line locator. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Jim had a great love for family and friends and a zest for life. Some of his favorite things to do were hunting, fishing, traveling and camping with friends and family. He will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ellen; two brothers, Harold and Roger of Vancouver; and sister, Ruby in Charles City, IA. Seven children Jeff, Mike, Anna, Tina, Russell, Jimmie Jr and Tamra, their spouses, 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 13, 2020.
August 13, 2020
Sorry to hear about Jim. He was always a good friend of our family.
Wayne and Teresa Bergeron
Wayne Bergeron
Friend
