Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Stevens Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JIM ”JIMMY” STEVENS, SR.

October 22, 1938 ˜ April 21, 2019



Jim “Jimmy” Stevens, Sr., 80, a proud Navy veteran, died in Vancouver, WA on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 8p.m. after he fought a long battle with Cancer. He was born Oct. 22, 1938 in Locust Grove, OK.

Dad worked for Chase Bag as a pressman, Alcoa until they changed over to VanAlco for 43 years as a Shift Supervisor, the Battle Ground School District as a Truck Driver and BBQ man, and owned Stevens Roofing for 10 years.

Dad and Mom delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. He was worshipful Master for the Silver Star Lodge twice and was Poky the Clown for the Shriners.

Dad was so hard working and set an example for all who knew him. He was a man of strong work ethic. Dad always provided even on his sickest days.

Dad leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Carole; children, Jimmy Jr. and Susie Lusk; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Laurie.

Dad, you gave like no one else. You were a wonderful man loved by many. I will always remember your smile. We miss you so much but find comfort knowing we will all be together again in heaven. Love you Daddy

Please sign his guest book @

Jim “Jimmy” Stevens, Sr., 80, a proud Navy veteran, died in Vancouver, WA on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 8p.m. after he fought a long battle with Cancer. He was born Oct. 22, 1938 in Locust Grove, OK.Dad worked for Chase Bag as a pressman, Alcoa until they changed over to VanAlco for 43 years as a Shift Supervisor, the Battle Ground School District as a Truck Driver and BBQ man, and owned Stevens Roofing for 10 years.Dad and Mom delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. He was worshipful Master for the Silver Star Lodge twice and was Poky the Clown for the Shriners.Dad was so hard working and set an example for all who knew him. He was a man of strong work ethic. Dad always provided even on his sickest days.Dad leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Carole; children, Jimmy Jr. and Susie Lusk; and six grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Laurie.Dad, you gave like no one else. You were a wonderful man loved by many. I will always remember your smile. We miss you so much but find comfort knowing we will all be together again in heaven. Love you DaddyPlease sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close