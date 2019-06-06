Jim Solias (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Psalm 90:10 says that the days of our years are 70 years,..."
Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA
98684
(360)-892-6060
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Send Flowers


JIM SOLIAS
March 8, 1932 ˜ June 2, 2019

Jim Solias of Vancouver, Washington, passed away June 2, 2019. He was born in Fallon, Nevada, to Tomas and Sophia Solias.
Jim enjoyed camping, traveling, and most of all his time with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife of many years, Victoria Solias; his son, Markus Donaldson; his daughter, Marcia Connolly; his son, Kurtis and daughter-in-law, Heather Adams; three grandsons and three granddaughters.
Special thanks to PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 @ 12:30 p.m. @ Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.