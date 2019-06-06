JIM SOLIAS
March 8, 1932 ˜ June 2, 2019
Jim Solias of Vancouver, Washington, passed away June 2, 2019. He was born in Fallon, Nevada, to Tomas and Sophia Solias.
Jim enjoyed camping, traveling, and most of all his time with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife of many years, Victoria Solias; his son, Markus Donaldson; his daughter, Marcia Connolly; his son, Kurtis and daughter-in-law, Heather Adams; three grandsons and three granddaughters.
Special thanks to PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 @ 12:30 p.m. @ Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbian on June 6, 2019