Jill Marie Campbell
JILL MARIE CAMPBELL
January 7, 1978 ˜ November 16, 2020

Jill was known for living life at full throttle every day. She was an amazing artist with a love for riding horses; especially her longtime companion, Jasmine. She traveled through Montana and Colorado in her late teens, spent time in San Francisco in her early twenties then found her way back home to the Northwest. In March of 2002, she gave birth to her amazing daughter Chloe Campbell. They shared in her love for horses as well as boating, spending many summers playing out on the Columbia River together.
When Jill entered the room, the dynamics and atmosphere instantly changed with her full of life energy. She was a 1000-watt light bulb. She lit up the room and gave everyone a lift with her contagious energetic nature. Jill could be comfortable in any setting from hanging out with royalty to bartending in a dive bar, making every person she met feel like the most important person in the room. She had many close friends, and with her heart on her sleeve, Jill was one to protect and defend those she loved at all costs.
Jill will be forever missed by her family and the hundreds of people that she touched. She is survived by her daughter, Chloe; mother, Virginia; stepfather, Randy; stepmother, Alicia; brothers, Jeremy and Jesse; sister, Joan; nieces, Isabella and Ainsley; grandparents, Barbara and Dean Van Nostern; grandmother, Pauline Sesser; and longtime friend, Bill Ranney. Preceded in death by her father, Stephen.
Her family held a small day of remembrance after her passing. In the spring, the family will hold a celebration of life. An invitation by social media will be made to all her friends wishing to attend.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Dec. 6, 2020.
