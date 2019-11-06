Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesus T. "Jess" Herrara. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JESUS ”JESS” T. HERRERA

January 6, 1932 ˜ November 3, 2019



Jesus ”Jess” T. Herrera, Vancouver, WA, 87, was peacefully escorted to heaven’s gate by the Lord’s angels Sunday night, November 3rd, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA. Jess grew up a fighter, born with only one kidney, to Carmen and Jesus Herrera in Agat, Guam. He proudly served in the US Army as an infantryman where his patriotic duty trickled down to all six of his sons who also served in various branches of the US military. Unfortunately, Jess lost his final battle to compounding health issues stemming from throat cancer late last year.

A caring, loving, husband to Margarita Herrera for 68 years and dedicated father to his children: Alice (deceased), Joseph (deceased), Jesse, Bill, Jerry, Marlene, Geno, and Kenny. Jess was also a compassionate Grandfather ”Tata”, reassuring brother, committed uncle, and thoughtful friend. He was most of all a devout Catholic, praying the rosary, attending mass religiously at St. Joseph’s on Sunday and on holy days. His belief in “The Love of Family”, helping others and doing what’s right is the cornerstone of the life lessons he transferred to his 8 children, 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.

Although Jess’s Grandfather Manuel (originally from Azores, Portugal), was known to be physically as strong as a Spanish bull, Jess preferred intellectual toughness that served him well in attaining Master degrees from the University of Hawaii (Master’s of Public Health) and the University of Guam (Master’s in Business Administration). Obtaining his MBA entertained his calculator-like mind that crunched numbers faster than most could compute at their workstations. His post-educational degrees prepared Jess to blossom as the Director of Mental health in Guam where he retired prior to his 50th birthday.

A viewing will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, November 6th, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens and funeral Mass will be at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 7th. With Graveside service immediately following mass. Reception to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

