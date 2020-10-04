1/1
Jesse O. Justice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JESSE O. JUSTICE

Jesse O. Justice, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend died suddenly Sept. 5, 2020. Jesse was born June 6, 1940 in Fort Pierre, SD, as one of eight children.
He was a military veteran and then drove truck for 50 years before retiring. He loved pinochle, going to the beach, watching cowboy movies and spending time with his faithful companion, Bandit.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Glenda; his children Don, Susan, Bryan, Annette, Debby, Kelli and 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy and Peggy, and many nieces and nephews.
Two sons, Don and Jim Beatty, preceded him in death.
Jesse was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ipawditforward.org, a local animal support service.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved