JESSE O. JUSTICE
Jesse O. Justice, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend died suddenly Sept. 5, 2020. Jesse was born June 6, 1940 in Fort Pierre, SD, as one of eight children.
He was a military veteran and then drove truck for 50 years before retiring. He loved pinochle, going to the beach, watching cowboy movies and spending time with his faithful companion, Bandit.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Glenda; his children Don, Susan, Bryan, Annette, Debby, Kelli and 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy and Peggy, and many nieces and nephews.
Two sons, Don and Jim Beatty, preceded him in death.
Jesse was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ipawditforward.org
, a local animal support service.
