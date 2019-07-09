Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Heathman Lodge 7801 NE Greenwood Dr Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



JESSE MAGANA

August 5, 1958 ˜ July 1, 2019



Jesse Magana, 60, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 in Vancouver, WA. He was born in San Joaquin, CA to Maria de la Paz Miranda and Miguel Magana. His family eventually relocated to Eastern Washington where Jesse set several school track records and was known as a stellar athlete.

Jesse began a job at SEH America and worked his way up as a trusted supervisor in the company.

In 1997, Jesse was in a car accident leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. However, he never let his disability extinguish his spirit of optimism and perseverance. After the accident, he threw himself into social activism and used his voice to advocate for those in the disabled and hispanic communities.

During his life, Jesse was the President of the Fircrest Neighborhood Association, Board President of the Disability Resource Center, Vice President of the Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues and Employment, and most recently was a board member and patron of the Share House non-profit organization.

When Jesse wasn’t helping others, he enjoyed spending time at his beach house, restoring old cars, and making his famous salsa. He will be remembered for his magnetic personality, generous heart, love of children, and remarkable ability to bring people together.

Jesse is survived by his mother, Maria; daughter, Michelle; son, Christopher; his daughter-in-law, Windy; granddaughter, Samantha; caregiver and life-long friend, Beverly; his siblings, Bertha, Raymond, Lupe, Miguel, Jaine; and the countless friends and family whose lives were touched by him.

Jesse’s Celebration of Life will be held from 1-5p.m. on July 13th at the Heathman Lodge, 7801 NE Greenwood Dr., Vancouver, WA 98662. In the true spirit of Jesse, all are welcome to this event!

