Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Layne's Funeral Home Battle Ground , WA



JERRY LEE MONAHAN

July 22, 1944 ˜ February 1, 2020



Jerry Lee Monahan passed away peacefully on Feb.1, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. He was born in The Dalles, Oregon on July 22nd, 1944, to Robert Dale and Lorraine Rayburn Monahan. The family lived in Wishram, Washington and moved to Vancouver in 1948 when he was 4. He was a 1962 graduate from old Fort Vancouver High School.

Jerry joined the Coast Guard and he loved being in the Guard and had many stories to tell. Trained as a dental tech and served on the east coast most of the time in Florida. He married Cherie at this time and had one son Brian. The family moved to Vancouver when he left the military in 1968.

Jerry was preceded in death by his second wife, Zoe Ann Jackson.

In 1994, Jerry married Debbie and this was a very happy time for both. Joining Jerry were her children: son, Tyler (wife Keri); granddaughter, Alexandra; daughter, Lusinda (husband Josh); grandchildren, Trenton, Haley and Peyton Righter; Brian’s son, Daxten Wilde-Monahan. They were all a joy to him and he loved having them around him.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and Debbie’s parents, Dot and Del Nelsen.

He is survived by his brothers, Mike (wife Karen), Pat (wife Karen), Kevin (wife Cheryl); and nephews and nieces.

Jerry retired in 1999 from Air Products Inc. as a truck driver and a teamster.

Other interests were softball, coaching, hunting, fishing, and bowling. They enjoyed going to Arizona with horses and camping with friends. Jerry always had a positive attitude, loving and protective of his family. He was very loved and will be dearly missed by all of us.

Please join us in celebrating a life well lived at Layne’s Funeral Home in Battle Ground on Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 at 11:00, burial will follow at Lewisville Cemetery.

Special thanks to Fresenius Medical Clinic for all the care they gave Jerry the last 5 years.

Please sign his guest book @

