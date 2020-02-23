JERRY DUANE MILLER
May 1, 1959 ˜ January 17, 2020
Jerry Duane Miller of Washougal, WA, died suddenly Jan. 17, 2020. His gentle soul will be missed. Jerry was born May 1, 1959 in Vancouver, WA to Art and Sharon Miller.
He enjoyed fishing and wood cutting.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Brittney Miller; brother, Jeff (Kathy) MIller; sister, Julie (Connie) Miller; brother, Darin Miller; nephew, Jake (Dawn) Miller and their daughter, Jasmine; niece, Heather (Josh) Robertson and their children, Isaac, Amelia and Megan; a large extended family; and his dog, Charlie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A pot luck Celebration of Life will be held in his honor for friends and family, Sat., March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kiwanis hall, 422 SW 2nd Ave., Battle Ground, WA.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 23, 2020