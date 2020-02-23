Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerrold David "Jerry" Dick. View Sign Service Information Memorial Lutheran Church 2602 E 28th St Vancouver, WA 98661 Memorial service 10:00 AM Memorial Lutheran Church 2700 E. 28th Street Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



JERROLD ”JERRY” DAVID DICK

February 4, 1952 ˜ February 3, 2020



Jerrold ”Jerry” David Dick, 67, was born to Hazel and Clarence Dick on February 4, 1952. Jerry was a lifetime resident of Vancouver, WA until his recent retirement and move to Garfield, WA. After a massive heart attack and months of complications, Jerry passed into the arms of Jesus on February 3, 2020. Jerry’s son, Andrew, was at his side.

Jerry had a special love for sports. He dedicated 18 years to coaching Alcoa Little League and being a board member. Golfing was also an option unless his Oregon State University Beavers were playing. He was an enthusiastic fan.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 33 years, Chris; sons, Rob Colson and Andrew Colson; daughter, Mindy Hicks; sister, Jeanne Browitt; brothers, Don Vandetta and Ken Dick; and close friends, Paul and Kathy White. Jerry was a loving grandfather and always enjoyed being with his grandchildren, Duncan, Drew, Devany, Donovan, Noah, Lucas, Sabra, and Cora.

The family would like to thank everyone for the many prayers and thoughtful acts of kindness extended during this difficult time.

A memorial service for Jerry will be held Saturday, February 29th, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Lutheran Church, 2700 E. 28th Street, Vancouver, WA 98661. A light lunch following.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

