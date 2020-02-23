JERROLD ”JERRY” DAVID DICK
February 4, 1952 ˜ February 3, 2020
Jerrold ”Jerry” David Dick, 67, was born to Hazel and Clarence Dick on February 4, 1952. Jerry was a lifetime resident of Vancouver, WA until his recent retirement and move to Garfield, WA. After a massive heart attack and months of complications, Jerry passed into the arms of Jesus on February 3, 2020. Jerry’s son, Andrew, was at his side.
Jerry had a special love for sports. He dedicated 18 years to coaching Alcoa Little League and being a board member. Golfing was also an option unless his Oregon State University Beavers were playing. He was an enthusiastic fan.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 33 years, Chris; sons, Rob Colson and Andrew Colson; daughter, Mindy Hicks; sister, Jeanne Browitt; brothers, Don Vandetta and Ken Dick; and close friends, Paul and Kathy White. Jerry was a loving grandfather and always enjoyed being with his grandchildren, Duncan, Drew, Devany, Donovan, Noah, Lucas, Sabra, and Cora.
The family would like to thank everyone for the many prayers and thoughtful acts of kindness extended during this difficult time.
A memorial service for Jerry will be held Saturday, February 29th, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Lutheran Church, 2700 E. 28th Street, Vancouver, WA 98661. A light lunch following.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 23, 2020