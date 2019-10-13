JERRIK ALAN SIROSHTON
July 6, 1989 ˜ October 1, 2019
Jerrik Alan Siroshton was born July 6, 1989, in Vancouver, WA, to Mark and Cara Siroshton. He passed away Oct. 1, 2019, in Vancouver.
Jerrik enjoyed Magic The Gathering and gaming of all sorts and knives.
He was a free spirit who loved the outdoors. Jerrik would share with those in need no matter how little he had.
He is survived by his parents, Mark and Cara; siblings, Audra Siroshton and Curtis Siroshton; grandparents, Larry Siroshton, Lella Davis and Carolyn Crippen; aunts, Tanya Siroshton and Michelle Crippen; and uncle, Sean Crippen.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Justin Thew.
Memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 13, 2019