December 30, 1950 ˜ January 14, 2019
Jerome Nodine, 68, passed away Jan. 14, 2019 from a heart attack. The oldest of 8 children, he went all through parochial schools. He served 3 years in Germany. In 1972 he married Darlene Hornsby and they had two children, Samantha and Vincent; and granddaughter, Dahlia. He worked at Reidel Construction.
Service will be held March 3, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Vancouver Barracks, Red Cross Building, Vancouver.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 28, 2019