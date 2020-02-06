JEROME “JERRY” DAVID HORNE
September 25, 1950 ˜ January 30, 2020
Jerry Horne of Vancouver, WA, an Army veteran and avid outdoorsman, succumbed after a short battle with cancer on Jan. 30, 2020. Born in Tacoma, WA to Forrest and Helen Horne, he grew up in Vancouver, graduating from Fort Vancouver High School in 1969.
Jerry worked as a graphic designer at Bemis Bag for 39 years, retiring in 2016.
Family was the most important thing in Jerry’s life, and grandpa “Jerr Bear” loved time spent with his kids and grandchildren.
Jerry leaves behind his loving wife of 41 years, Rene (Dancer); children: Dan (Lindy) Horne of Bend, OR, Jim (Becca) Horne of Toledo, WA and Jennifer Wilkerson of Kirkland, WA; ten grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Horne of Vancouver, WA, Denise Gibler of Vancouver, WA, Lorie (Bruce) Cannard of Kennewick, WA; and brother, Tim (Mary) Horne of Milwaukee, OR.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of his life will be held at the First Congregational Church of Christ in Hazel Dell on Tuesday, February 11, at 1 PM.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 6, 2020