Jerome A. "Jerry" Bakshas (1941 - 2019)
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
JEROME “JERRY” A. BAKSHAS
February 26, 1941 ˜ December 20, 2019

Jerry Bakshas of Vancouver, WA, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019. Born in Tacoma, WA, Jerry spent most of his life in Clark County, devoted 8 years to the United States Army Reserves and retired from a long career with BNSF Railroad.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Linda Bakshas; daughters, Shelley Walker (Bryan) and Kristen Wallway (David); and Ron and Carole Chavoya.
Services will be Sat., Dec. 28th at 11a.m. at Vancouver Funeral Chapel, followed by a graveside service at 1p.m. at Bethel Methodist Cemetery in Ridgefield.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 27, 2019
