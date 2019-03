Jennifer Lee-Ann Nelson, age 64, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She died from metastasized breast cancer . The Vancouver, WA native graduated from Fort Vancouver High School in 1973, then attended Clark College.Jennifer cherished her long-term friendships and enjoyed helping others. She volunteered at several non-profits in the Vancouver area, loved animals and was very spiritual. No one savored warm, sunny days more than she. Her sister Linda noted, “It was a blessing the sun was bright as she began her next journey.”Jennifer was the twin of James Lowell Nelson and is survived by siblings, Norval Nelson and Linda Nelson; and nephew, Luke Zevely.She was preceded in death by her parents, Norval Nels Nelson and Isabelle Nelson Barnes.Funeral services are private and for immediate family.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits