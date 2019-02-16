|
JEFFREY WAYNE LAMKIN
May 26, 1958 ˜ February 7, 2019
Jeffrey Wayne Lamkin, 60, of Vancouver, WA, passed away Thurs., Feb. 7, 2019. He was born May 26, 1958 in Iowa City, IA. Jeff lived in Vancouver most of his life, graduating from Evergreen High school in 1977.
On Oct. 20, 1990 he married Grace Kiltz.
Jeff worked at DeWitt Construction for 32 years.
He loved all sports, especially baseball , fixing up old cars and spending time with friends, family and his dogs.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Grace Lamkin; and sister, Jeri Scheller of Plant City, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Glynis Lamkin.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Feb. 23, 2019, 1-4 p.m. at Royal Oaks Country Club, 8917 NE 4th Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98662.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 16, 2019