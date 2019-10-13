Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Todd Calhoun. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JEFFREY TODD CALHOUN

October 6, 1962 ˜ October 4, 2019



Jeffrey Calhoun passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 4, 2019. He was born in Portland, OR on Oct. 6, 1962 to Margaret and Joe Calhoun Sr. He was the youngest of 4 children. When Jeffrey was a small child he moved from Portland, OR to Camas, WA, where he spent many years running the riverbanks fishing with friends and family. He graduated from Camas High School in 1981.

In 1992, Jeffrey became employed with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway where he worked his way up to become a Forman until he medically retired due to a disability in 2009.

Jeffrey had a love for the outdoors. He spent countless days salmon and steelhead fishing. He enjoyed history and would often read books and enjoyed game nights with friends and family.

Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Margaret; sister, Karen (Bob); two brothers, Joe Jr. (Shannon) and Micheal (Carol); and several nieces and nephews who all loved him greatly.

A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Jeffrey on Sun., Oct. 20th from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Camas Community Center located at 1718 SE 7th Avenue, Camas, WA 98607.

In lieu of flowers or donations, our family asks that you build new memories by taking a child or loved one fishing.

Online condolences can be made at

Published in The Columbian on Oct. 13, 2019

