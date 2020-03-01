Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Ojala. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JEFFREY OJALA

1956 ˜ 2020



Jeffrey Ojala, 64, formerly of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on February 4, 2020. He was born in Fairbanks, Alaska and raised in Vancouver, Washington. Jeff graduated from Columbia River High School and Pacific Lutheran University with a degree in Business Administration.

He spent his entire professional career working for The Boeing Company.

Jeff enjoyed traveling, appreciated reading as a life-long learner, and valued the outdoors as a fisherman. He was an avid sports fan and found great joy in following the Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, and Washington Huskies.

Jeff was a loving and dedicated family man. Alongside his wife Bev, he raised two sons in Mill Creek, Washington and was very proud of all their accomplishments.

Jeff is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years, Bev Ojala; his sons, Matt Ojala (Rebecca) and David Ojala (Sabrina); his father, John Ojala; brother, Jim Ojala (Susan); his sister, Eileen Bergevin (Jesse); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Ojala; and brother, Paul Ojala.

Jeff will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by all of his family.

Published in The Columbian on Mar. 1, 2020

