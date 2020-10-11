1/1
Jeffrey Earl "Jay" Murphy
1982 - 2020
{ "" }
JEFFREY “JAY” EARL MURPHY
March 27, 1982 ˜ September 4, 2020
It is with great sorrow, Laura and Gary Murphy announce the death of their son, Jeffrey Murphy on Sept. 4, 2020. Fondly known as Jay, he leaves behind a legacy of the highest form of love (Agape’).
He often cheered for the underdog and was always first to lend a helping hand to those in their time of need.
Jay is survived by his only child, Trinity Rose, and fiancé, Annie Alesna. He was a father, son, brother, nephew, cousin, adoring uncle, and best friend to Kylar and his dog, Achilles.
He was preceded in death by niece, Briana Dawn Pasco and best friend, Logan Pruitt.
Jay will forever live on in our memories and our hearts. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Please contact Jay’s sister Mindy for memorial details for Oct. 24, 2020, at minimae78@msn.com.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Oct. 11, 2020.
