JEFFERY ALLEN COX

March 19, 1957 ˜ September 7, 2019



Jeffery Allen Cox, 62, of Auburn, WA, died on Sept. 7, 2019, in Kent, WA, succumbing to cancer. He was born March 19, 1957, in Spokane, WA.

Jeff graduated from Columbia River High School in 1975, in Vancouver, WA, where he participated in track and cross-country and “lettered” many times in regional and state competitions. He also played the trumpet and french horn in the school band and jazz band. Jeff was a talented potter as well, and continued his pottery while attending Clark Community College in Vancouver, WA.

Jeff was born with a natural curiosity about science and engineering. For instance, building his first radio from record player parts around the age of 9! He also loved the outdoors, and would often go hiking, hunting and fishing with his dad and others.

Jeff developed a life-long mental illness around the age of 17-18, and was diagnosed with schizophrenia by age 19. This challenging period of his life, prompted his mother, Virginia Cox, to found the Schizophrenic Support Group of Vancouver, for families and their affected loved ones. This group eventually became the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) organization. For the last 30 years, Jeffrey lived a stable and independent life in the Kent/Auburn area, and leaves behind many friends and helpful counselors in that community. He was loved and will be missed.

Jeff leaves behind sisters, Valerie J. (Cox) Foster, Paula D. (Cox) Roberts and Pamela J (Cox) Fine; daughter, Shawna Getchell-Valencia; and niece, Paige E. Stigen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia M. (Haag) Cox in 2014 and Donald J. Cox in 2017.

Jeffrey will be laid to rest at Auburn’s Mountain View Cemetery (no services).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NAMI (national or local chapters).

Please sign his guest book @

