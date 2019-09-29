Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jefferey Thomas Walsh. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Gardens Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



JEFFEREY THOMAS WALSH

May 11, 1948 ˜ September 13, 2019



The world lost a kind soul on the morning of Sept. 13, 2019, when Jefferey Thomas Walsh passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in his sleep. Jeff was born in Vancouver, WA to Thomas and Jeanette Walsh on May 11, 1948. He was raised in the Arnada neighborhood along with his older sister, Denise. He attended Fort Vancouver High School and was a multi-sport athlete.

Jeff was a lifeguard at Memory Pool and worked at the Trapadero during high school and college where he met the love of his life, Teresa Wheeler, who was working at Marshall Center teaching baton twirling. They married in 1971 after he worked for the US Forest Service and served in the United States Marine Reserves.

Jeff graduated with a Master’s degree in Education from Portland State University and passionately taught middle school physical education and health at Gregory Heights Middle School the entirety of his career.

Jeff and Terry raised two children, Sally and Kyle, and almost always had a bird hunting dog in the house. He was an Eagle Scout and was proud to have Kyle follow in his footsteps.

Jeff was a true sportsman. His particular passions were playing tennis, running marathons, coaching softball and soccer, hiking, camping, fishing, and duck and pheasant hunting. Passionate about conservation education, he served as the Education Chairman of Pheasants Forever.

Jeff and Terry were married for 48 years and were the model of a loving marriage and true partnership. Jeff used kindness and humor with ease, and brought love and a willingness to help everywhere he went.

In his later years, Jeff enjoyed retirement with Terry as they pursued new passions and hobbies. They enjoyed RV camping, gardening, traveling (especially day trips around the beautiful Pacific Northwest), and wine tasting. Wonderful memories were made on family vacations in the San Juan Islands and even last month in Coeur d’Alene. Jeff stayed busy with his grandchildren, Ethan, Renee, Evelyn, and Owen - many days were spent playing, laughing, joking, and loving. He never missed Renee or Evelyn’s softball games, he watched Ethan earn his black belt the weekend prior to his death, and he loved snuggling with Owen in the mornings while watching Daniel Tiger.

Jeff leaves behind many loved ones: wife, Teresa Walsh; sister, Denise (Fred) Reinke; sister-in-law, Sara (Leonard) Grant; daughter, Sally (Brent) Waddle; son, Kyle (Nicole) Walsh; grandchildren, Ethan and Renee Waddle and Owen and Evelyn Walsh; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Please join us to honor Jeff’s life and memory at 3:00 PM on Sat., Oct. 12 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver.

