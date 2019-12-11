Guest Book View Sign Service Information Northwood Park Funeral Home, Cemetery & Mausoleum 16407 North East 15th Avenue Ridgefield , WA 98642 (360)-574-4252 Service 11:00 AM Northwood Park Funeral Home Cemetery & Mausoleum 16407 North East 15th Avenue Ridgefield , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



JEFF NIEDZIELA

May 2, 1972 ˜ November 27, 2019



Jeff Niedziela passed away Nov. 27, 2019, at the age of 47 surrounded by family. He was born May 2, 1972, in Kewanee, IL, and moved to Vancouver, WA, in 1979.

He attended Pleasant Valley Intermediate School and Prairie High School. He enjoyed all sports and played baseball in the Hazel Dell Little League and football while attending Prairie High.

At age 18, Jeff started working as a door builder at Cascade Aluminum. He was a loyal and dedicated employee for 30 years. Jeff perfected his craft and was very proud of his accomplishments at work, which included building all the doors at Safeco Field, doors for Red Robin restaurants and many overseas businesses.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Lori; son, Jeffrey Jr., of Washougal, WA; stepson, Dale Starkweather of Vancouver; father, Dennis of Vancouver; sisters, Pam Tyler of Brinnon, WA, and Jill Niedziela of Beaverton, OR; nephews, Shaka Rahman of Portland, OR, and Steve Tyler Jr., of Battle Ground, WA; nieces, Stephanie Washburn of Port Angeles, WA, and Dominique Niedziela of Beaverton; as well as numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Niedziela; and stepmom, Millie Niedziela.

We all mourn his death as he was taken from us far too soon. He was one of a kind; we all miss him and love him more than words can express. He will always be remembered as saying “I’m OK.” Never wanted or needed anything, just a hard-working man, easy going and had a great sense of humor.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m., at Northwood Park Funeral Home, 16407 NE 15th Ave, Ridgefield, WA 98642.

Family requests donations to the . in lieu of flowers.

Please sign his guest book @



