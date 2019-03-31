Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEANNIE MARIE (GARDEN) ROBERTS. View Sign



JEANNIE MARIE (GARDEN) ROBERTS

October 23, 1955 ˜ March 20, 2019



Jeannie Roberts, an Accounting Manager for Occuscreen in Vancouver, Washington, passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2019, at the age of 63.

Jeannie is survived by her only son, Richard Crawford; his wife, Joleene; two grandsons, Wesley and Aiden and granddaughter, Courtney; both of her parents, Wes and Penny (Adeline) Garden; sister, Cindy Gillette (Henry Lewis); several nieces and nephews, Lewis Gillette, Shawn Garden Jr. (Shawna), Cassandra Wally (Lance), Shannon Frantz (Lon), Courtney Perry; many great-nieces and nephews; and a great-grandchild, Eddie Jr.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Shawn Garden Sr.; and a great-nephew, Cooper Garden.

Jeannie was born into a military family and lived in several different states growing up including Montana (born in Helena), Alaska, California, Oregon and finally settling in Vancouver, Washington in 1968. She attended Jason Lee Jr. High and graduated from Columbia River High School in 1973.

She took college courses, became a data entry clerk, and worked her way up to Accounting Manager. Most of her work history was for three companies, Electrical Distributing in Portland, America the Beautiful Dreamer in Vancouver, and Occuscreen in Vancouver for the last ten years. She was a very intelligent woman and one of the hardest working employees that anyone could ask for.

Jeannie’s hobbies included bowling (she bowled a perfect 300 game two years ago), square dancing, and going to the casino. She was involved with a bowling group called ”The Boneyard Crew” where she was given the nickname, Sweet Jeannie. She was the type of person who cared deeply for others and was always there to help when needed. She helped many people financially, some appreciated this more than others, but that never kept her from continuing to be there for others. She was a foster parent for a few years and helped many teenage girls on their way to womanhood.

Everyone who knew Jeannie through the years is invited to have lunch and enjoy her ”Celebration of Life” on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Firstenburg Community Center, 700 NE 136th Avenue, Vancouver, Washington.

There is a ”Go Fund Me” account in her name to help with funeral costs. Any donations will be greatly appreciated by her family.

Please sign her guest book @

