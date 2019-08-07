JEANETTE MARIE SCHMID
October 28, 1940 ˜ August 3, 2019
On Saturday, August 3, 2019, Jeanette Marie Schmid, loving wife of Al Schmid, passed away peacefully at home at age 78.
Jeanette was born October 28, 1940 in Vancouver, WA. A long time Washougal, WA resident, Jeanette was known for her love of gardening, sewing, cooking and spending time with family.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 60 years, Al Schmid; her sons, Joe and Mark Schmid; her daughter, Laura Nicholas; her grandchildren, Miranda Lincoln, Travis Schmid, Lucas Nicholas, Jake Nicholas; great-grandson, Hunter Lincoln; including siblings, brothers: Joe Myers, Richard Myers, Pete Myers, John Myers and Mark Myers and sisters: Julie Wavra, Pam Godsil, and Chris Johnson.
A funeral service will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11 AM with a Rosary being held at 10 AM. at St. Thomas Church in Camas, WA. Jeanette will be laid to rest after the service at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Washougal. Reception will follow at St. Thomas Church.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 7, 2019