JEANETTE MARIE BECKER
February 12, 1945 ˜ February 7, 2020
Jeanette Marie Becker of Battle Ground, WA, passed away Feb. 7, 2020. She was born in Aberdeen, SD to Lyle and Angeline Sumption on Feb. 12, 1945.
Jeanette is survived by her son, Marcus (Krissy) Becker and their children, Lucy and Samual; daughter, Rondi (Jon) Dalberg and their children, Tanner, Sara, Jack and Luke; her sister, Joan Boullion; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, John Becker.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Glenwood Community Church on Fri., March 6th, 2020 at 11a.m.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 1, 2020