JEANETTE ANN BURCKHARD

September 30, 1947 ˜ October 18, 2019



On October 18, 2019, God took Jeanette’s hand and led her into his garden and into the open arms of her mother and father, brothers, Dennis, Edward, and Steven, and numerous relatives and friends.

Jeanette was born on September 30, 1947, to Adam and Mary Burckhard in Yakima, WA. In 1960, Jeanette and her family moved to Vancouver, WA, in order for her youngest brother, Steven, who was born blind, to attend the State School for the Blind.

Jeanette attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated from Providence Academy. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Jeanette retired from Bank of America after a 25-plus year career as a Credit Support Officer.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Mary; and brothers, Dennis, Edward and Stephen.

She is survived by sisters, Marveline Burckhard, Lisa Truax Thomson; brother, Duane Burckhard (Sandy); nieces, Kim Lavalley and Katie Burckhard; and nephews, Scott Burckhard (Kristin), Mark Burckhard (Angela), Darren Truax Jr., and Parker Truax, plus six great-nieces and nephews.

Jeanette greatly enjoyed following the sporting and school activities of her nieces and nephews. She was always there cheering for them and giving them support. Jeanette was a wonderful aunt often taking the nieces and nephews to Sunday movies, especially animated movies and musicals. When the nieces and nephews were young, Nennie, as she was called because the youngsters had trouble saying Jeanette, would be encouraged to read and Nennie would take them to Barnes and Noble to purchase books. This was one of Nennie’s greatest joys.

Jeanette had a very big heart and became a friend of everyone she came in contact with. She will always be loved and missed by her relatives and friends.

At Jeanette’s request, there will be private family service.

