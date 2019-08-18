Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Yvette Miller. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Send Flowers Obituary



JEAN YVETTE MILLER

August 19, 1923 ˜ July 30, 2019



Jean Yvette Miller, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on July 30, 2019. She was born in Salem, Oregon, on August 19, 1923, to Garrett and Matilda Templeton.

During her nearly 96 years, Jean lived a very full life. She was a dedicated mother and wife, who was also very active in the community. Her interests were diverse, and her accomplishments, many.

When Jean was just seven, she played the violin for an audience at a theater matinee. The piece was “Will You Remember Me?” by Ira and George Gershwin in 1924.

At age nine, she got the thrill of her first airplane ride, when her dad took her up in Admiral Byrd’s plane.

During World War II, Jean was chosen as “Capital Girl of Oregon” by the men of Unit No. 55 of the Coast Guard, who were stationed in the northern Atlantic.

Jean attended Willamette University and the University of Oregon. After college she worked in Portland as a personnel interviewer for Iron Fireman Manufacturing, and later at the SW Welfare office.

Jean came to Vancouver after she married Wesley Miller, who was supervisor of maintenance for the Vancouver School District.

She volunteered for the Red Cross, and for Elehan Mental Health. She was involved in the local election process: working at the polls on election day, participating in caucuses, and campaigning for Governor Dan Evans.

Jean was a feature writer for the Hazel Dell Gazette. She also worked part time for the Oregonian as a human interest, special writer-photographer for four years. She loved interviewing people and telling their stories.

Jean was a longtime member of the Fort Vancouver Lions. She also belonged to the Junior Women’s Club, the Lady Skippers, and Patent Pending, a local singing group.

When her husband retired they traveled - touring many countries in Europe. They also visited Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii, and cruised through the Panama Canal.

Jean loved to entertain, and often organized dinner parties and neighborhood teas. She had many interests bike-riding, swimming, tennis, walking her Carin terrier, “Nicki”, dancing, pinochle, and playing the piano.

She played at many events: banquets, luncheons, and teas. The most satisfying was when she played for the patients at Kaiser clinic, while her husband was taking chemo therapy.

Though she had many talents and interests, her efforts centered on creating an idyllic home life for her family. Jean will be most remembered for her dedication to her family, her wonderful piano playing, and for the many memorable vacations and festive events she planned.

Jean is survived by four children: Nancy Begin of Gig Harbor, Angie Cochran and Carolyn Gaul of Vancouver, and Bruce Miller of Columbia, Missouri; 13 grandchildren, and four great grand-children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley, in 2000; her sister, Becki Michel, in 2015; and her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:30p.m.

Please sign her guest book @



Jean Yvette Miller, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on July 30, 2019. She was born in Salem, Oregon, on August 19, 1923, to Garrett and Matilda Templeton.During her nearly 96 years, Jean lived a very full life. She was a dedicated mother and wife, who was also very active in the community. Her interests were diverse, and her accomplishments, many.When Jean was just seven, she played the violin for an audience at a theater matinee. The piece was “Will You Remember Me?” by Ira and George Gershwin in 1924.At age nine, she got the thrill of her first airplane ride, when her dad took her up in Admiral Byrd’s plane.During World War II, Jean was chosen as “Capital Girl of Oregon” by the men of Unit No. 55 of the Coast Guard, who were stationed in the northern Atlantic.Jean attended Willamette University and the University of Oregon. After college she worked in Portland as a personnel interviewer for Iron Fireman Manufacturing, and later at the SW Welfare office.Jean came to Vancouver after she married Wesley Miller, who was supervisor of maintenance for the Vancouver School District.She volunteered for the Red Cross, and for Elehan Mental Health. She was involved in the local election process: working at the polls on election day, participating in caucuses, and campaigning for Governor Dan Evans.Jean was a feature writer for the Hazel Dell Gazette. She also worked part time for the Oregonian as a human interest, special writer-photographer for four years. She loved interviewing people and telling their stories.Jean was a longtime member of the Fort Vancouver Lions. She also belonged to the Junior Women’s Club, the Lady Skippers, and Patent Pending, a local singing group.When her husband retired they traveled - touring many countries in Europe. They also visited Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii, and cruised through the Panama Canal.Jean loved to entertain, and often organized dinner parties and neighborhood teas. She had many interests bike-riding, swimming, tennis, walking her Carin terrier, “Nicki”, dancing, pinochle, and playing the piano.She played at many events: banquets, luncheons, and teas. The most satisfying was when she played for the patients at Kaiser clinic, while her husband was taking chemo therapy.Though she had many talents and interests, her efforts centered on creating an idyllic home life for her family. Jean will be most remembered for her dedication to her family, her wonderful piano playing, and for the many memorable vacations and festive events she planned.Jean is survived by four children: Nancy Begin of Gig Harbor, Angie Cochran and Carolyn Gaul of Vancouver, and Bruce Miller of Columbia, Missouri; 13 grandchildren, and four great grand-children.She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley, in 2000; her sister, Becki Michel, in 2015; and her parents.A Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:30p.m.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close