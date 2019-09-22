Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Rae Zerr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JEAN RAE ZERR

March 14, 1935 ˜ September 4, 2019



August, 1951, I was going downtown to get a window replacement and passed Washington Elementary. I saw three girls talking while under a tree so I sat down with them to talk. Shortly, a car stopped across the street and out jumped a girl waving a paper and hollering to her friends, ”I got it, I got it.” Her new drivers license. She caught my eye as a cute girl full of life. Even then, I knew she was the one for me. This chance meeting was going to change our lives.

1952 came and I was drafted into the Army and sent to Korea, leaving Jean with nowhere to go. My parents took her in, accepting her as their daughter. I was worried about marriage feeling Jean could become a widow of a Korean war incident. On a 10-day leave before shipping out, I bought her a $30 engagement ring. Eighteen months later, the war was over and we got married as soon as I got back.

We moved to Seattle, WA, bought a house, and raised two children, Tammy and Christopher. As we raised our children, Jean went to work at Bellevue High School where she brought her personality of fun. For every holiday, Jean wore hand-made costumes. This caused students and staff to wonder what she would wear for the next holiday.

Jean got the chance to experience world travel as she joined me for trips to countries in Asia.

We had 64 years of life together, experiencing the trials and tribulations, the sorrows and laughter, the ups and downs of the typical married life. She went too soon, but memories of our life together will be with me forever. Miss you kid.

Love, Jim

I want to give special thanks to the people of Community Hospice in Vancouver, WA. They provided Jean and myself with care, concern, company, and comfort.

