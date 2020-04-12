Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Marie Reems. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JEAN MARIE REEMS

June 6, 1930 ˜ February 26, 2020



Jean Marie Reems, 89, passed away on Feb. 26, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. She was born on June 6, 1930, in Spokane, WA to Lida Wornom Olson and Stanley Edward Olson. In her early life, Jean and her parents moved to Wenatchee. She was chosen to be the Washington State Apple Blossom Queen in 1947.

Jean married Jim Reems in 1949. She became the quintessential homemaker and mother.

Once all of her kids were in school she went to work outside of the home, later retiring from the Educational Service District #112. In retirement, Jean and Jim enjoyed traveling in their RV, usually to destinations offering golf, great restaurants and shopping. They were also very involved with their growing family.

Jean was a lifelong Methodist dedicated to her faith and family. Recognized for her angelic soprano voice, she sang in church choirs and choral groups her entire life.

Jean is survived by her children, Mitch (Kate), Darcy Simmons, Stacy McCallum (Matt), Nick (Darcy); eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; brother, Bill; and son-in-law, Steve Simmons.

The Reems family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Brookdale Vancouver Stonebridge for their kind and loving care during Jean’s final months.

There will be no service.

Please sign her guest book @

