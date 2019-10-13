Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean LaVon Hollo. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Send Flowers Obituary



JEAN LAVON (DICKERSON) HOLLO

August 12, 1938 ˜ September 30, 2019



“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race.

I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me

the crown of righteousness...” 2 Timothy 4:7-8



Jean LaVon Hollo, aka “Flossie”, went to her heavenly home on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the age of 81, after a long battle with diabetes, chronic kidney disease and dementia. She was a longtime resident of Vancouver, WA, but moved up to the Seattle area several years ago to live with her daughter. It was there that she passed peacefully, with her daughter by her side.

LaVon was born at home in Maywood, CA on August 12, 1938 to Clarence and Tressie (Harmon) Dickerson. She accepted the Lord at a very young age and was baptized in her childhood home church of Full Gospel Assembly of God there in Maywood. She attended Maywood Christian all of her elementary years, then attended Huntington Park High School, graduating in 1956.

LaVon went on to pursue her Bachelor’s degree at Southern California Bible College (Vanguard University) in Costa Mesa.

LaVon loved music and was an accomplished musician on piano and clarinet, teaching piano to many students over the years. She also loved to sing and harmonize with anyone that was lucky enough to join her in a duet or trio. Traveling with the Vanguard Choir was a highlight, where she was a constant joy to all as she kept everyone laughing with her goofy sense of humor and endless pranks. Wondering...are there ‘whoopee cushions’ in Heaven?

After graduating, LaVon met and married Nels L. Hollo, and they had 2 girls, Jody Lynn (who passed away shortly after birth) and LaNelle. In 1971, they moved up to Vancouver, WA to be closer to her husband’s family.

LaVon began working at the Red Lion Hotel chain as a controller in the accounting department for over 30 years, receiving many awards; including Employee of the Year several times. She was an active member of Hazel Dell Assembly of God as the church pianist, choir member/director, and was elected to serve on the board. She loved spending time with friends and family sharing meals, playing cards and other games, of which “Dice” was a favorite.

In 2016, LaVon moved in with her daughter, where despite her declining health and dementia, she maintained her joy of life, her humor, and her love of a good burger! These final years were blessed by the presence and loving care of her daughter, her friend Sharon, and her sweet niece Brianna, who were her earliest care givers, providing meals and transportation. Her Aunt Norma Jean, who was more like a sister to her, made many trips to Washington to help in her care, as well as keeping up her spirits with plenty of phone calls and face time chats when apart, so that the two could stay connected. We are so grateful to everyone whose help really contributed to LaVon being able to remain at home with family who loved her.

LaVon is survived by her daughter, LaNelle Bentz, Brier, WA; grandchildren, Devin Bentz, Cornelius, OR, and Danielle Bentz, Los Angeles, CA; aunt, Norma Jean Caswell, Kerrville, TX; uncle, Rex Harmon, Afton, OK; along with other family members and many friendships, some lasting more than 50 years, Sharon Aiello and Autumn Garrett, Vancouver, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; baby girl, Jody Lynn; former spouse, Nels Hollo; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a celebration of LaVon’s life at the Heritage Church (formerly Hazel Dell A/G), 8803 NE 76th St., Vancouver, WA on Sat., October 19th at 10a.m. Gravesite service to follow at 2p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 NE 112th Avenue, Vancouver, WA. A viewing will be available Friday, October 18th, from 12-8p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

LaVon strongly supported the Assembly of God Mission work. Donations may be made to

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the wonderful homecare provided to LaVon until her passing: Heidi, Cynthia, Esther, as well as Bruce with Home Instead Senior Services.

In addition, many thanks to the exceptional medical care provided by Dr. Tracy Williams at The Vancouver Clinic, Victoria Marxen and staff of Evergreen Geriatrics, Dr. Philip King and staff of Evergreen Kidney Care, and Evergreen Hospice.

Words cannot express...Thank you all.

Please sign her guest book @

