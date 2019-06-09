JEAN K. HOFMANN
September 8, 1935 ˜ May 23, 2019
Jean K. Hofmann of Vancouver, WA, passed away May 23, 2019 at 83 years old. She was born in Denver, CO on Sept. 8, 1935 to Cecil T. and Rose Edgeler.
Jean worked as a Records Supervisor at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
She enjoyed traveling and music and volunteered with Birthright.
Jean is survived by her sons, Paul (Tere) Barrows, E. Michael Barrows and Steven (Chris) Shea; grandchildren, Sabrina Barrows, James Shea and Christina Hilton; and great-grandchildren, Curtis, Isaac and Rachel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hofmann.
A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 4723 NW Franklin St., Vancouver, WA on Thurs., June 20th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Special thanks to the staff at The Hampton at Salmon Creek Memory Care.
Published in The Columbian on June 9, 2019