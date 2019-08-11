Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Irene Cooper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JEAN IRENE COOPER

June 19, 1940 ˜ August 2, 2019



Jean Cooper, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, passed away August 2, 2019 at home. She was born June 19, 1940 in Bowman, ND to parents Herbert and Marian Olson. At the age of two the family relocated to Vancouver, WA and Jean remained a Clark County resident until her passing.

Jean attended Vancouver Public Schools, graduating from Fort Vancouver High School in 1958.

She married Chester Jennings in 1957 and in 1958 daughter Debra Jean was born. They later divorced.

Jean was employed by the Clark County PUD, retiring in 1993 after thirty years of service.

Also in 1993, Jean married Jackson Cooper and they spent 15 wonderful years together until his passing in 2008.

We will remember Jean for her kind ways, her generosity, her charitable nature and empathy for the less fortunate. She had many, many friends and she loved and cherished each friend for the unique and special person they were. She enjoyed her cat, Katie, her Bunco groups, her flowers (especially fuchsias) and vacations to Puerto Vallarta and the Oregon and Washington coasts.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Debra Woodman (Tom); granddaughter, Angela Barron; great-granddaughter, Amber Skalman; sister, Joyce Collins (Don); nephew, Shawn Collins (Heather); and niece, Shelley Fanning.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Cooper; and great-grandson, James Skalman.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3:00 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vancouver, WA.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clark County Humane Society, 1100 NE 192nd Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684 or Bridge the Gap, PMB #335, 10013 NE Hazel Dell Ave., Vancouver, WA 98685.

