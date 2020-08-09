1/1
Jean Firestone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JEAN FIRESTONE
July 21, 1927 ˜ July 28, 2020

Jean Firestone, age 93, passed away peacefully July 28, 2020. Jean was a shining light to all that knew her and those left to cherish her memories include her three children, Dorene, David, and Stan (Krista).
Jean was a graduate of Oregon State University, a Delta Gamma member, a teacher, and active member of the First United Methodist Church for 71 years.
One of her greatest gifts was hospitality and she welcomed new members to the church for seven decades.
She was an active member in PEO-National Women’s organization, volunteered for many years at Share House, Salvation Army, The Seamen Center, and supported many other charitable organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Firestone; and her parents, John and Avis Raddatz.
Family and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Life when it is safe to be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her name to the United Methodist Church Foundation, 33rd and Main St., Vancouver, WA, Share House, Vancouver or the Women’s Shelter of the YWCA in Vancouver.
Please sign her guest book @ www.vancouverfuneral chapel.net and share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vancouver Funeral Chapel | Funeral Homes Vancouver WA
110 East 12th Street
Vancouver, WA 986603226
3606933633
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved