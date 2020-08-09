JEAN FIRESTONE
July 21, 1927 ˜ July 28, 2020
Jean Firestone, age 93, passed away peacefully July 28, 2020. Jean was a shining light to all that knew her and those left to cherish her memories include her three children, Dorene, David, and Stan (Krista).
Jean was a graduate of Oregon State University, a Delta Gamma member, a teacher, and active member of the First United Methodist Church for 71 years.
One of her greatest gifts was hospitality and she welcomed new members to the church for seven decades.
She was an active member in PEO-National Women’s organization, volunteered for many years at Share House, Salvation Army, The Seamen Center, and supported many other charitable organizations.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Firestone; and her parents, John and Avis Raddatz.
Family and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Life when it is safe to be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her name to the United Methodist Church Foundation, 33rd and Main St., Vancouver, WA, Share House, Vancouver or the Women’s Shelter of the YWCA in Vancouver.
