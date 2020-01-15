JEAN ELIZABETH (LINDEM) MATTHEWS
May 22, 1925 ˜ December 4, 2019
Jean Elizabeth (Lindem) Matthews passed peacefully on Dec. 4, 2019, in Vancouver, WA, surrounded by love. Born in Iron Mountain, MI, she was raised in Marinette, WI by her parents, Christian and Hazel Lindem.
Jean’s adventurous spirit took her at the early age of 19 to Washington, D.C., where she worked for the FBI in the Division Three Cartographic Section, during World War II. During her time in D.C., she met an Army Sergeant, named Donald Matthews. The two were married on June 22, 1947. They honeymooned in the Pacific Northwest, where they decided to settle down and start their family in 1949.
Jean worked for the Washington State School for the Blind for over 30 years. She had a love for children and a passion for learning. Jean dedicated many years of her life building the self-worth in herself and others.
Jean’s life is a legacy of kindness, compassion and unconditional love.
Jean is survived by her sisters, Polly Cook and Maxine Brennan; her children, Debbie Cisneros, Nancy Minor (Ken) and Bruce Matthews (Janie); her grandchildren, Annie Matthews, Andrew Minor, Jill Galloway, Kelly Matthews, Sarah Minor and Kristin Matthews; and her great-grandchildren, Madelynn Sagendorf, Katelynn Sagendorf, Brooklynn Sagendorf, Lily Grogans, Jackson Grogans and Maya Grogans.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Curt Lindem and John Lindem; and her husband, Donald. Jean’s Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Vancouver United Church of Christ, 1220 NE 68th St., Vancouver, WA 98665.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 15, 2020