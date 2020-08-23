JEAN BERNICE (WALKER) CREAGER
August 25, 1934 ˜ July 23, 2020
Jean Creager, age 85, died peacefully on July 23, 2020 in her Vancouver, WA home. Jean was born Aug. 25, 1934 in Center, ND.
She moved to the St. John Woods area of Portland, OR with her family when he was quite young.
Jean attended Girls Polytechnic High School in Portland and it was while she was riding public transportation to school that she met Lee, her future husband of 62 years. Jean lived most of her adult life in the St. Johns Neighborhood of North Portland.
She worked at US Bank while Lee served in the army and then stayed home with Mike and Paul. When they were older, she worked as a catalog clerk at Montgomery Ward. She was very active in the community. Jean was involved in PTA including serving as PTA president, den mother for the cub scout troop, and belonged to the TOPS club of St. Johns. She was always someone who could be counted on to find solutions if someone was in need of assistance.
Jean loved Mount Hood and camping with Lee. After her sons, Mike and Paul, were grown, Jean summitted Mount Hood twice! She and Lee instilled their love of camping at Mount Hood, the beach, and other national parks and monuments throughout the west into their grandsons. Jean also enjoyed traveling with Lee, her siblings, and close friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; son, Paul; sister, Ellen; and brother, Richard.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Laurie) of Vancouver; grandsons, Joseph (Lena) and Derek (Kate), both of Portland; brothers, Dale (Sande) of Scappoose, OR, Dennis (Barbara) of Amity, OR, Donald (Shirley) of Longview, WA, Charlie of Vancouver, and Ernie (Juanita) of Portland.
Due to COVID-19, a service is not planned. Memorial donations may be made to Oregon Public Broadcasting at https://www.opb.org/
or the American Civil Liberties Union at https://www.aclu.org/
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits