JEAN (WEIDMAN) BARTKOWSKI
May 1922 ˜ June 2019
Jean Bartkowski, 97, passed away from this life to be with her Lord and family on June 17th, 2019, after a long illness at her home in Brush Prairie, WA. She was born in Tacoma, WA and had been a longtime resident of Clark County, WA.
Jean married Pete Bartkowski, the love of her life, in 1946, and whom she lost tragically in 1965. Together they had 5 children.
Jean enjoyed quilting, making and collecting dolls, traveling, reading and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Andy (Darle), Vicki (Scott), Lori and Frank; 7 grandchildren and their spouses; 6 great-grandchildren; her sister, Lynn; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete; son, Bruce; grandson, Blake; and great-grandson, Samuel.
A graveside memorial to be held June 29th at 9:30 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 N.E. 112th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98684. There will be a reception immediately following from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on June 23, 2019