Jean Bartkowski

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Bartkowski.
Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA
98684
(360)-892-6060
Obituary
Send Flowers


JEAN (WEIDMAN) BARTKOWSKI
May 1922 ˜ June 2019

Jean Bartkowski, 97, passed away from this life to be with her Lord and family on June 17th, 2019, after a long illness at her home in Brush Prairie, WA. She was born in Tacoma, WA and had been a longtime resident of Clark County, WA.
Jean married Pete Bartkowski, the love of her life, in 1946, and whom she lost tragically in 1965. Together they had 5 children.
Jean enjoyed quilting, making and collecting dolls, traveling, reading and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Andy (Darle), Vicki (Scott), Lori and Frank; 7 grandchildren and their spouses; 6 great-grandchildren; her sister, Lynn; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete; son, Bruce; grandson, Blake; and great-grandson, Samuel.
A graveside memorial to be held June 29th at 9:30 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 N.E. 112th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98684. There will be a reception immediately following from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.