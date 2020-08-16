1/1
Jean A. Ellenz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JEAN A. ELLENZ
November 29, 1929 ˜ August 9, 2020

Jean A. Evanson Ellenz, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 90. She was born in Watford, ND to Christ and Iveda Evanson on Nov. 29, 1929. She moved with her family to Camas, WA in 1944 and graduated from Camas High School. While at Clark College, she was a princess in the Rose Festival Parade and received her AA degree.
She married Donald Ellenz in 1951 and raised three children, David, Brian and Donna. She worked at the Camas mill and ran an in-home day care. She was involved with many community organizations, the Interfaith Treasure House, C/W Historical Society and Zion Lutheran Church (quilters, school kits, Hardanger, Sunday school teacher), and Troop Boy Scout leader. But, her first priority always remained her family.
Jean loved watching sports and attended all of her children’s school sporting events. She enjoyed watching the Mariners, reading Westerns (Louis L’Amour), eating ice cream and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ellenz; son, Brian Ellenz; brothers, Orvis, Caroll and Glen Evanson and sisters, Idella Ritter, Eleanor Wright and Phyllis Hutchinson.
Jean is survived by her children, David (Debbie) and Donna (Kenneth Cochran); granddaughters, Kate Trammell (Blake) and Kendra Cochran; siblings, Gerald Evanson (Linda), Gloria Keller and Delores Price, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Zion Lutheran Church, 824 NE 4th Ave., Camas, WA 98607 or Interfaith Treasure House, 71 C St., Washougal, WA 98671.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved