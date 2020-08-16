JEAN A. ELLENZ
November 29, 1929 ˜ August 9, 2020
Jean A. Evanson Ellenz, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 90. She was born in Watford, ND to Christ and Iveda Evanson on Nov. 29, 1929. She moved with her family to Camas, WA in 1944 and graduated from Camas High School. While at Clark College, she was a princess in the Rose Festival Parade and received her AA degree.
She married Donald Ellenz in 1951 and raised three children, David, Brian and Donna. She worked at the Camas mill and ran an in-home day care. She was involved with many community organizations, the Interfaith Treasure House, C/W Historical Society and Zion Lutheran Church (quilters, school kits, Hardanger, Sunday school teacher), and Troop Boy Scout leader. But, her first priority always remained her family.
Jean loved watching sports and attended all of her children’s school sporting events. She enjoyed watching the Mariners, reading Westerns (Louis L’Amour), eating ice cream and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ellenz; son, Brian Ellenz; brothers, Orvis, Caroll and Glen Evanson and sisters, Idella Ritter, Eleanor Wright and Phyllis Hutchinson.
Jean is survived by her children, David (Debbie) and Donna (Kenneth Cochran); granddaughters, Kate Trammell (Blake) and Kendra Cochran; siblings, Gerald Evanson (Linda), Gloria Keller and Delores Price, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Zion Lutheran Church, 824 NE 4th Ave., Camas, WA 98607 or Interfaith Treasure House, 71 C St., Washougal, WA 98671.
