JASON ALAN ZINKE

March 23, 1963 ˜ July 18, 2019



On the evening of Thursday, July 18, 2019, Jason Alan Zinke, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of fifty-six while surrounded by his family.

Jason was born on March 23, 1963 in Fairfield, CA to Chester and Margaret (Trauger) Zinke, but spent most of his childhood in Gardnerville, NV.

He worked as an IT specialist for the majority of his life. Jason married Marie in June of 1986, and they remained married until his death. Together they raised two children, Cassandra and Justin. In 2003 the family moved to Vancouver, WA, where Jason spent the remaining years of his life. Jason is remembered as a skilled organist, lover of life, and a devoted husband and father.

Jason is survived by his wife, Marie; mother, Margaret Zinke; children, Cassandra and Justin; siblings, Connie (Dick) Foster and Mark Zinke; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Zinke; and stepmother, Elizabeth Hyde Zinke.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Glenwood Community Church in Vancouver, WA.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations in Jason’s name be made to Glenwood Community Church, 12201 NE 72nd Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98686 c/o Josiah Venture, Hungary Team.

