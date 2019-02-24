Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jaqueline B. Yabs. View Sign



JACQUELINE B. YABS

October 19, 1927 ˜ February 3, 2019



Jackie passed away peacefully at the age of 91 with family and loved ones by her side she had suffered from dementia.

For 30 years Jackie lived and worked in Las Vegas, she absolutely loved it there. At 83 she decided to retire from Cashman Cadillac and return home to Vancouver to be with family.

Jackie’s upbeat spirit, laughter and love for life was infectious she loved music and to dance. Jackie was a Christian, loved the Lord and her Church, and she will be missed deeply.

Jackie is survived by her two daughters Gloria Davis and Sheree Lindenberg; three grandsons Darren, Israel and Gabriel and two great-grandsons Gavin and Liam; four sisters and brother-in-law Gerry and Gordon Loomis of Vancouver, WA, Janet and Kathy in MO and Ellen in Arizona.

Celebration of life will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church Saturday, March 9, 2019 at noon, 1309 Franklin St., Vancouver.

