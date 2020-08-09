JANIS LOUISE (McIRVIN) McKEE
December 4, 1945 - July 29, 2020
Our beautiful and much-loved Janis died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with family by her side. The daughter of the late Ellsworth J. and Katherine McIrvin, Jan grew up in Vancouver, WA, and graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School and Clark College.
Jan was vibrant, engaging, funny and talented. She had a gift for finding the lighter side of life. Even as a toddler, it was clear Jan had a natural ability to compose music and play the piano by ear. This love for the piano sustained Jan through life and was a source of both solace and inspiration.
Over her years of dedicated service as an addictions counselor, Jan gave much to the well-being of others. She guided, inspired and empowered; and she saved lives. In her later years, after retirement, this concern for the struggling and marginalized in society translated into a passionate and informed commitment to social justice, equity, and political engagement.
Jan was predeceased by her infant great-grandson.
She is survived by her loving family, Jeffrey Anderson and Julie Tarbell of Vancouver, Sally Hansen (California); Carol Severson (British Columbia); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon McIrvin Abu-Laban and family in Canada and many close cousins.
Please sign her guest book @ www.vancouverfuneral chapel.net
and share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits
.