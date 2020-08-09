1/1
Janis Louise "Jan" McKee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JANIS LOUISE (McIRVIN) McKEE
December 4, 1945 - July 29, 2020

Our beautiful and much-loved Janis died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with family by her side. The daughter of the late Ellsworth J. and Katherine McIrvin, Jan grew up in Vancouver, WA, and graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School and Clark College.
Jan was vibrant, engaging, funny and talented. She had a gift for finding the lighter side of life. Even as a toddler, it was clear Jan had a natural ability to compose music and play the piano by ear. This love for the piano sustained Jan through life and was a source of both solace and inspiration.
Over her years of dedicated service as an addictions counselor, Jan gave much to the well-being of others. She guided, inspired and empowered; and she saved lives. In her later years, after retirement, this concern for the struggling and marginalized in society translated into a passionate and informed commitment to social justice, equity, and political engagement.
Jan was predeceased by her infant great-grandson.
She is survived by her loving family, Jeffrey Anderson and Julie Tarbell of Vancouver, Sally Hansen (California); Carol Severson (British Columbia); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon McIrvin Abu-Laban and family in Canada and many close cousins.
Please sign her guest book @ www.vancouverfuneral chapel.net and share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vancouver Funeral Chapel | Funeral Homes Vancouver WA
110 East 12th Street
Vancouver, WA 986603226
3606933633
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved