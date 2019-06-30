Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Ilani Casino Send Flowers Obituary



JANINA ”JEAN” UNGER

1923 ˜ 2019



Janina “Jean” Unger of Vancouver, WA, passed away June 13, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Jean was 95 years old and lived a rich life, filled with a powerful history and an abundance of love. Jean was born in 1923 in Prague, Czech Republic (Czechoslovakia). She is a

Jean met Charles “Charlie” Unger, also a holocaust survivor in 1946 and married in 1947. Jean and Charlie along with their daughters, Ann and Eva, and son Dusan, moved to the United States in 1955. Although they originally moved to New York, they ended up living primarily in Vancouver, WA raising their children. Charlie’s job had them moved to Fullerton, CA in 1973. Returning back to Vancouver in 1987.

Charles Unger passed in 1988. Jean stayed in Vancouver where she had many friends and continued to make connections with many new friends.

Active in her community, Jean enjoyed golfing, tai chi and quilting. She had a wonderful group of friends, dearly known as “the quilters” who met each week to work on their projects for over 30 years. She was also instrumental in helping raise her grandchildren and was a very generous grandma. She naturally assumed the figure of grandma and mom to so many others, because everyone was welcome in the Unger home without judgment.

She will be remembered for her keen memory and incredible ability to recount stories from the past. She was truly a strong-willed woman, with a great sense of humor.

Jean is survived by her children, Ann Unger, Eva Unger and Dusan Pecka; her grandchildren, Shane Unger, Chelsea Unger and Marissa Unger; and her great-grandchildren, Isaiah Morton, Kylie Unger, Kassidy Unger and Avery Grimes.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life on July 7, 2019 from 11a.m.-1p.m. at Ilani Casino (one of her favorite places) in a section of the Ballroom.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The US Holocaust Museum, by going on the website:

Please sign her guest book @

Janina “Jean” Unger of Vancouver, WA, passed away June 13, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Jean was 95 years old and lived a rich life, filled with a powerful history and an abundance of love. Jean was born in 1923 in Prague, Czech Republic (Czechoslovakia). She is a holocaust survivor and the only person in her immediate family to survive the horrendous violence faced in World War II.Jean met Charles “Charlie” Unger, also a holocaust survivor in 1946 and married in 1947. Jean and Charlie along with their daughters, Ann and Eva, and son Dusan, moved to the United States in 1955. Although they originally moved to New York, they ended up living primarily in Vancouver, WA raising their children. Charlie’s job had them moved to Fullerton, CA in 1973. Returning back to Vancouver in 1987.Charles Unger passed in 1988. Jean stayed in Vancouver where she had many friends and continued to make connections with many new friends.Active in her community, Jean enjoyed golfing, tai chi and quilting. She had a wonderful group of friends, dearly known as “the quilters” who met each week to work on their projects for over 30 years. She was also instrumental in helping raise her grandchildren and was a very generous grandma. She naturally assumed the figure of grandma and mom to so many others, because everyone was welcome in the Unger home without judgment.She will be remembered for her keen memory and incredible ability to recount stories from the past. She was truly a strong-willed woman, with a great sense of humor.Jean is survived by her children, Ann Unger, Eva Unger and Dusan Pecka; her grandchildren, Shane Unger, Chelsea Unger and Marissa Unger; and her great-grandchildren, Isaiah Morton, Kylie Unger, Kassidy Unger and Avery Grimes.Please join us in a Celebration of Life on July 7, 2019 from 11a.m.-1p.m. at Ilani Casino (one of her favorite places) in a section of the Ballroom.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The US Holocaust Museum, by going on the website: donate.usamm.org . Click on: Make this donation a tribute.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Holocaust Survivors Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close