JANIE MARIE LANDACRE REID
December 26, 1947 ˜ August 25, 2019
Beloved sister, aunt, friend, mother, and grandmother.
Janie started her work history as a CNA, first for an assisted living facility in Battle Ground, WA, then later at Kaiser Hospital. She went on to become a foster parent and often cared for the sickest of infants with special needs.
Janie eventually became Coordinator of the Clark County Community Services Department, where she oversaw numerous programs that helped subsidize low income families. She helped support the Cascade Little League organization where her daughter, niece, and friends daughters played softball, by writing grants to help fund buildings, lights, and other facilities.
Janie was one of 7 siblings, and is survived by a sister, and brother as well as her daughter, son, grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern Reid, 9 years ago.
Burial will be at Finn Hill Cemetery in Hockinson.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 20, 2019