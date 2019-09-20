Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janie Marie Reid. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



JANIE MARIE LANDACRE REID

December 26, 1947 ˜ August 25, 2019



Beloved sister, aunt, friend, mother, and grandmother.



Janie started her work history as a CNA, first for an assisted living facility in Battle Ground, WA, then later at Kaiser Hospital. She went on to become a foster parent and often cared for the sickest of infants with special needs.

Janie eventually became Coordinator of the Clark County Community Services Department, where she oversaw numerous programs that helped subsidize low income families. She helped support the Cascade Little League organization where her daughter, niece, and friends daughters played softball, by writing grants to help fund buildings, lights, and other facilities.

Janie was one of 7 siblings, and is survived by a sister, and brother as well as her daughter, son, grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern Reid, 9 years ago.

Burial will be at Finn Hill Cemetery in Hockinson.

