JANIE LOU WELTER

July 28, 1932 ˜ October 24, 2019



In Celebration of Janie Lou Welter who passed way on Oct. 24, 2019 at the age 87. She was born July 28, 1932 in Hooks, TX to Theodore and Minnie Belle Forte.

Janie graduated from high school and trade school before becoming a full-time homemaker.

She was a member of the Grace Communion International, was a life-long learner, and enjoyed art, floral arrangement, singing and gardening.

Janie’s smile could light up the world. Her kindness and love of life were matched only by the love for her family.

Janie is survived by her children: Marva Bright, Annette Nettles, Sharon Jones, Lonnie Renee Nettles White, Vanessa Timmons, Lonnie Nettles Junior and Lisa Jo Nettles; 35 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lonnie O. Nettles, Sr. and Jeffrey Welter.

Visitation will be held on Thurs., Nov. 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with a memorial service to be held there on Fri., Nov. 8, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.

Donations may be made to Love at the Cross Ministries @

